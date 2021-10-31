Berenberg Bank Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Basf in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Basf in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Basf in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Basf in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €82.40 ($96.94).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €62.28 ($73.27) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. The stock has a market cap of $57.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €65.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of €67.03. Basf has a 1 year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

