Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BYND. Credit Suisse Group cut Beyond Meat from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $99.00 to $85.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus cut Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.78.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $98.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -68.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,948,000 after purchasing an additional 174,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,926,000 after purchasing an additional 519,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,023,000 after purchasing an additional 195,216 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

