Bienville Capital Management LLC Sells 3,300 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bienville Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after buying an additional 13,338,202 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $989,563,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $588,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,834 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,239,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,779,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.11. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 749,224 shares of company stock valued at $106,932,298 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.