Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) Short Interest Update

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of BH.A remained flat at $$820.01 during trading hours on Friday. 16 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $837.19 and a 200 day moving average of $807.32. Biglari has a 1-year low of $250.50 and a 1-year high of $674.99.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($64.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.79 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

