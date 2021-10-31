Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU) Short Interest Up 75.0% in October

Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TWCBU traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,625. Bilander Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.92.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Bilander Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilander Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.