Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) PT Set at €28.50 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Bilfinger stock opened at €30.36 ($35.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 6.01. Bilfinger has a 12-month low of €15.09 ($17.75) and a 12-month high of €33.24 ($39.11).
Bilfinger Company Profile
