Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) PT Set at €28.50 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Bilfinger stock opened at €30.36 ($35.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 6.01. Bilfinger has a 12-month low of €15.09 ($17.75) and a 12-month high of €33.24 ($39.11).

Get Bilfinger alerts:

Bilfinger Company Profile

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, and plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.