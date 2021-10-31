BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $66.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $60.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Argus initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $47.18 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.57.

Shares of BJ opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 9,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $478,473.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $603,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,119 shares of company stock worth $6,245,298. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,567 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,912,000 after acquiring an additional 362,589 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,789,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,025,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,397,000 after acquiring an additional 93,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,784,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,483,000 after acquiring an additional 863,619 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

