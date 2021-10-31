Black Maple Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Black Maple Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.6% of Black Maple Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Blue Pool Management Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. now owns 11,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $39,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,891,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,042,247,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,206 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,909,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Amazon.com by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 430,176 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,479,874,000 after acquiring an additional 50,295 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 target price (down from $4,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,115.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $74.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,372.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,468,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,732. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,377.92 and its 200-day moving average is $3,385.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.06 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

