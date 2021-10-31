Black Maple Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Black Maple Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STNG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 218.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 930,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 638,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,984.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 368,375 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 152.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 324,400 shares in the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at about $3,509,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 78.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 134,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STNG traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.02. The stock had a trading volume of 477,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.98. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $24.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.57 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STNG. Bank of America lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

