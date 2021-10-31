BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Receives “Sell” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sell rating on shares of BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$9.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BB. CIBC reduced their target price on BlackBerry from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on BlackBerry to C$11.50 and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.25.

Shares of TSE:BB opened at C$13.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$7.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.60. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of C$5.91 and a 52 week high of C$36.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.98.

In related news, Senior Officer Randall Cook sold 6,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.33, for a total value of C$82,150.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,447 shares in the company, valued at C$419,039.70. Also, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 4,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.41, for a total value of C$57,272.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,888,459.80.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

