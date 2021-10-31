BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Short Interest Up 45.8% in October

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,000 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the September 30th total of 259,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 195,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ TCPC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.36. 144,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,234. The firm has a market cap of $829.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $41.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.25 million. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,586,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter worth $2,945,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter worth $1,776,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 53.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 293,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 102,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 24.9% in the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 51,155 shares in the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TCPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.15.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

