Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) & FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Financial Contrast

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) and Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.2% of FS Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of FS Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FS Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS Bancorp $144.20 million 1.97 $39.26 million $4.49 7.67 Blue Foundry Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FS Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for FS Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FS Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

FS Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $19.25, suggesting a potential downside of 44.14%. Given FS Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe FS Bancorp is more favorable than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares FS Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS Bancorp 28.88% 16.91% 1.85% Blue Foundry Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

FS Bancorp beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking. The Home Lending segment offers one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans primarily for sale in the secondary markets as well as originating adjustable rate mortgage. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, WA.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc. is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

