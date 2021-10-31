Blue Grotto Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,503 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,299,000. Facebook accounts for 6.2% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in Facebook by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,399,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $24,491,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.48.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,377,008 shares of company stock valued at $844,454,048 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $323.57 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $912.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $350.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.91.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

