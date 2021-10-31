Blue Pool Management Ltd. Has $17.98 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Blue Pool Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 1.5% of Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $17,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.04. The firm has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.