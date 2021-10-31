Blue Pool Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Pool Management Ltd. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,083,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,109,000. Blue Owl Capital accounts for approximately 62.4% of Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Blue Pool Management Ltd. owned about 168.97% of Blue Owl Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of OWL opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.48. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

