Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,950 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Blueprint Medicines worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BPMC. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 359.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $112.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.00. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 29.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $2,317,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,920 shares of company stock worth $5,621,396. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

