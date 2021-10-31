BOLT 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $420,684.00 (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. BOLT has a market cap of $8.87 million and $420,684.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOLT has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00049454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.87 or 0.00223322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011895 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00097457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

