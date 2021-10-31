Boosted Finance (BOOST) Trading Down 37.6% Over Last 7 Days

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 37.6% against the US dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for about $5.56 or 0.00009195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $332,492.38 and approximately $53,885.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00068577 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00074620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00107268 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,410.63 or 0.99994654 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,177.37 or 0.06914585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00022523 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

