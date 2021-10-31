Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Acquires New Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 480,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,125,250,000. VeriSign makes up approximately 1.3% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned 0.43% of VeriSign at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 478,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 54,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 158,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.12, for a total transaction of $130,029.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,509,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,554,386.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,452 shares of company stock worth $5,430,626 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $222.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $234.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.35.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

