Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Invests $34.95 Billion in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 332,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,948,235,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned about 0.26% of M&T Bank as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in M&T Bank by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.24.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $147.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $98.08 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.52 and a 200-day moving average of $147.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.13.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

