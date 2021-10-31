Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Takes $157.79 Billion Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,287,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,794,851,000. Bank of America accounts for about 2.5% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned 0.06% of Bank of America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

NYSE BAC opened at $47.78 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $402.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

