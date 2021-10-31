Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Takes $64.67 Billion Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 368,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,669,233,000. IQVIA accounts for approximately 1.0% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.42.

IQV stock opened at $261.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.40 and its 200-day moving average is $244.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.65 and a twelve month high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

