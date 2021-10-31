Bottos (BTO) Price Reaches $0.0016

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Bottos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Bottos has a total market cap of $866,470.91 and approximately $53,723.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00048642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.62 or 0.00225357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00096594 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.