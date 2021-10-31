Boxer Capital LLC Takes Position in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX)

Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,751,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,045,000. Boxer Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of F-star Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F-star Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTX opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58. F-star Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $139.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.86.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.15). Analysts anticipate that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

