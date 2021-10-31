Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 1,102 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $20,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,416,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,659,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,545,000 after buying an additional 24,988 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,617,000 after buying an additional 54,212 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 525,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,363,000 after buying an additional 29,762 shares during the period. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the period.

VBK opened at $295.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.26. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.60 and a 1 year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

