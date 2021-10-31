Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Buys 285 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after purchasing an additional 462,397 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 11.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 40,380 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the second quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 290.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 104,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,416,000 after purchasing an additional 77,884 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,573,137 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,018,113,000 after purchasing an additional 77,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.83.

COST opened at $491.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $459.76 and a 200 day moving average of $419.87. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $494.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.52%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

