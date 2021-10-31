Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $12.37 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Amgen by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,104,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,242,000 after purchasing an additional 325,800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,434,000 after purchasing an additional 72,616 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Amgen by 289.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 139,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,946,000 after purchasing an additional 103,478 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Amgen by 318.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 130,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,909,000 after purchasing an additional 99,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,448,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $840,609,000 after purchasing an additional 39,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $206.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.47 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.44.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

