Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $13.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $697,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $142.74 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $144.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.64 and a 200-day moving average of $138.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

