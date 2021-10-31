Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 0.0% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Corp increased its stake in Facebook by 74.0% during the second quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in Facebook by 1.3% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 949,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $330,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Facebook by 278.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 559,723 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $194,621,000 after acquiring an additional 411,971 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Facebook by 3,418.4% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 319,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $111,065,000 after acquiring an additional 310,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,498,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,998,038,000 after acquiring an additional 226,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $323.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $350.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.91. The company has a market capitalization of $912.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.48.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total transaction of $27,559,769.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,377,008 shares of company stock worth $844,454,048 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

