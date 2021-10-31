Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $41.21

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.21 and last traded at $41.96, with a volume of 1569309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on EAT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.52.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

