Broad Bay Capital Management LP Takes $19.40 Million Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,404,000. Levi Strauss & Co. accounts for about 2.3% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,248,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,707,795 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $160,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,839 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,300,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,925 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $55,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 467.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,788 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $26,081,000 after purchasing an additional 898,461 shares in the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $690,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $973,046.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,600 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEVI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

LEVI stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.07. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

