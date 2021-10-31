Broad Run Investment Management LLC Sells 9,211 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Broad Run Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,211 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.1% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $33,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $169.07 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $119.09 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $307.22 billion, a PE ratio of 277.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.77 and a 200 day moving average of $177.64.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.