Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Trimmed by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.8% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $32,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 66,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 290.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,214,000 after buying an additional 70,516 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 99,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,275,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,615,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $770,305,000 after buying an additional 59,548 shares during the period. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $531.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.42 and a 1 year high of $536.07. The company has a market capitalization of $218.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $499.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.77.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.93.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.