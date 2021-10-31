Brokerages Anticipate N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for N-able’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.12. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.
Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover N-able.
N-able (NYSE:NABL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter.
N-able stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.30. 165,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,525. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49. N-able has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $16.00.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NABL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,344,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth $4,219,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth $1,161,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000.
About N-able
N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.
