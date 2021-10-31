Brokerages Anticipate PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.04 Million

Brokerages predict that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will announce sales of $21.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.41 million and the highest is $22.59 million. PennantPark Investment posted sales of $21.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year sales of $79.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.87 million to $81.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $92.34 million, with estimates ranging from $88.43 million to $96.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNNT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,634,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after purchasing an additional 300,181 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,376,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 651,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 117,800 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1,442.0% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 628,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 587,519 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 42,460 shares during the period. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNNT opened at $6.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

