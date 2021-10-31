Brokerages Anticipate Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $491.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to announce $491.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $497.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $486.20 million. Skyline Champion reported sales of $322.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.65 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 23,742 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

SKY stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.32. 301,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,002. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.22. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 2.23. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $66.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

