Brokerages Expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Alarm.com posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALRM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.75.

ALRM stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.26. 131,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.05. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.58. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $107,597.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,959 shares of company stock worth $4,119,276. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth about $69,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alarm.com by 42.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 40.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

