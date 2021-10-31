Brokerages Expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will announce sales of $3.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.99 billion and the highest is $3.23 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $3.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year sales of $12.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $12.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.46 billion to $12.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CYH shares. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 37,561 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 181,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 54,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 13.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 191,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CYH stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,757,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,053. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

