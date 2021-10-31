Brokerages Expect Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) to report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.01 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRCH shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Sunday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $107,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $997,792 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485,106 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth about $67,260,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth about $55,755,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,388,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,296,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,859. Porch Group has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.26.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

