Brokerages Expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.57 Billion

Brokerages predict that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will post $5.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.50 billion. Truist Financial reported sales of $5.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year sales of $22.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.23 billion to $22.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.18 billion to $23.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Truist Financial.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $110,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,218 shares of company stock worth $13,923,071 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 651,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 22,372 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 21.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 85,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.47. 4,994,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,382,446. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average of $57.88. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $41.22 and a twelve month high of $64.92. The company has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Truist Financial (TFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.