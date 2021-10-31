Brokerages Set Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Target Price at $11.30

Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.30.

Several brokerages have commented on BLKLF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

BLKLF opened at $5.62 on Thursday. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.64.

Blackline Safety Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing products and services for employee monitoring. The firm operates through the Product and Service segments. The Product segment consists of sales from connected safety monitoring hardware devices to a variety of industries and geographic locations.

