Brokerages Set GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Target Price at $43.35

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.35.

GFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of GFL stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.15. The company had a trading volume of 721,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,545. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average is $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.08.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 141,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

