Brokerages Set HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Target Price at €57.00

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €57.00 ($67.05).

HLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of HLE stock opened at €60.00 ($70.59) on Thursday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €36.62 ($43.08) and a 1 year high of €68.72 ($80.85). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €60.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is €56.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

