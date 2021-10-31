Brokerages Set Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) PT at $15.25

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

ZEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Shares of ZEV stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.23. 548,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 19.33 and a current ratio of 20.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19. Lightning eMotors has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $17.36.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lightning eMotors will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

