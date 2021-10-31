Brokerages Set Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Price Target at $41.29

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.29.

OMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $3,539,624.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,482 shares of company stock worth $5,128,885 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMI traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.88. The stock had a trading volume of 674,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,824. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.58. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

