Brokerages Set Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) PT at $26.43

Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Radius Health from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Radius Health from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.60. 644,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,413. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.91. Radius Health has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $26.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.84.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Radius Health by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,452,000 after buying an additional 151,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Radius Health by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after buying an additional 40,289 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Radius Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 63,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

