Brokerages Set SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Price Target at C$31.75

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on SSR Mining from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of TSE SSRM traded down C$0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 272,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 6.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.21. The firm has a market cap of C$4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.48. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of C$17.29 and a 1 year high of C$27.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

