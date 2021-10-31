Brokers Set Expectations for Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now expects that the bank will earn $3.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.01.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PEBO. Piper Sandler raised Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $628.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,240,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,649,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 41.2% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 225,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 286.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,024,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,982,000 after purchasing an additional 38,569 shares during the period. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $31,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,007.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,200 shares of company stock worth $37,343. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

