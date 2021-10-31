Brokers Set Expectations for Taylor Wimpey plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the company will earn $2.49 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Taylor Wimpey’s FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.
About Taylor Wimpey
Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.
