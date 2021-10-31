Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $712.98 Million

Analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to post $712.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $718.20 million and the lowest is $708.97 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $642.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 19,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,430,000 after acquiring an additional 18,341 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 118,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 40,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,840. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $67.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

